Raymond James Boosts Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $702.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

