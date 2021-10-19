Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

