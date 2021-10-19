Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS: CGIFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

