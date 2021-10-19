Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCDTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Shares of RCDTF stock remained flat at $$57.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.