Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 1,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,699. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $5,019,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Redfin by 102,107.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

