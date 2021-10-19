Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

