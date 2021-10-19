Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $365.00 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

