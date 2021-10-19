Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after acquiring an additional 839,809 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

