Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $1.48 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.