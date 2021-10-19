Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 27,580 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.