Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,668 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

