Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 153,200 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $133,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.96 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total transaction of $20,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 660,616 shares of company stock valued at $227,579,124. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

