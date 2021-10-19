Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $102,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

