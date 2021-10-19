Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $127.03 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 430,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Accenture as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $343.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

