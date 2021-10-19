Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,769,083 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,493,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,769,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $149,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B2Gold by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,632 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in B2Gold by 85.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in B2Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.