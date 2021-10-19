Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $98.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

