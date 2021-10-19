Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RFP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 419,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

