Resource Planning Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Resource Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

