Resource Planning Group Has $6.20 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resource Planning Group lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

