Resource Planning Group Has $754,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resource Planning Group cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.