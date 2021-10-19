Resource Planning Group Invests $265,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

