Resource Planning Group Sells 2,196 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Resource Planning Group decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

