Reviewing Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lazard and Vinci Partners Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.65 billion 2.02 $402.46 million $3.60 14.13 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.85 $33.02 million $0.45 31.31

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lazard pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 15.75% 57.66% 8.57% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lazard and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lazard presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.91%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Lazard.

Summary

Lazard beats Vinci Partners Investments on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

