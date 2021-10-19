Reviewing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paradigm Medical Industries and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and ShockWave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 103.01 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -99.83

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

