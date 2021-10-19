Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,738 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

