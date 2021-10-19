Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

LON RMV opened at GBX 698.80 ($9.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 706.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 658.06. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.67.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

