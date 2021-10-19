Rinet Co LLC Acquires 331 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

