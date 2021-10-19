Rinet Co LLC Invests $211,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.