Rinet Co LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rinet Co LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.