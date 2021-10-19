RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $343,000.

OPP remained flat at $$14.79 during trading on Tuesday. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

