Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.