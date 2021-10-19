ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

Shares of RKWBF stock remained flat at $$531.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $346.00 and a 52 week high of $531.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day moving average is $481.90.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

