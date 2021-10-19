Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $468.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

