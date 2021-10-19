Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.