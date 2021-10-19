Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

CARR stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.