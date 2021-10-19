Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

