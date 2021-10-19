Rossmore Private Capital Sells 261 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $310.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

