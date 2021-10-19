Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $713.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report $713.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,217.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE:RCL opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,369,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

