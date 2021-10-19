Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

RMG opened at GBX 421.70 ($5.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 925.43. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

