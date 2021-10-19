RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.