RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

