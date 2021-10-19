RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $4.84 Million in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter.

USSG stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

