RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $516,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

