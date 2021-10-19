RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $862,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average is $129.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

