RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after acquiring an additional 369,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.92.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

