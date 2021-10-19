RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $219,676.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $63,788.65 or 0.99644381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $157.61 million and $219,676.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001106 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,471 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

