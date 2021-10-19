RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,261,148 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,261,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,431,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.