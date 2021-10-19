RSM US Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

