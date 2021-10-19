RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

