Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

